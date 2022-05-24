No plans to disengage ‘Rehbar-e-Khel’, other employees: Govt

Srinagar: The government on Monday said it has no plans to disengage employees working under its ‘Rehbar-e-Khel’, ‘Rehbar-e-Janglat’ and Nehru Yuva Club schemes.
The clarification comes amid a massive outrage over a purported move to re-advertise posts under these schemes through the Services Selection Board, with extra weightage and age relaxation for those currently holding these positions.
“This is to clarify that the Govt of J&K has no plans to disengage employees who are working under Rehber-e-Khel, Rehbar-e-Janglat and NYC scheme,” the union territory government’s Information and Public Relations department said on its official Twitter handle.
Srinagar: The government on Monday said it has no plans to disengage employees working under its ‘Rehbar-e-Khel’, ‘Rehbar-e-Janglat’ and Nehru Yuva Club schemes.