Carpenter in Budgam outdoes an engineer: makes a mechanical ‘brick-lifter’

‘I could feel how much it hurts when a labourer has to carry bricks on his shoulders,’ says Ghulam Hassan

Budgam: A 50-year old man has come up with a new innovation: a brick lifter. Ghulam Hassan, a resident of Khanda area in Budgam district, said that some time ago he was planning to build another floor of his house when he noticed that labourers become very tired and it consumes a lot of time to get bricks up to the second floor.

“I am a carpenter and I can feel how much it hurts when a labourer has to carry bricks on his shoulders. Even the machine that I have built requires manual labour, but it doesn’t require that much hard work as it takes when a labourer has to carry bricks on his shoulders,” Hassan said.

Hassan said that it took him one-and-a-half month to make his brick lifter and when he ran it for the first time, the trial was successful. He said his family members congratulated him for his success in building a machine which saves both time and labour.

“I needed a 2HP motor, gearbox, iron and belt to make it. I am now selling this machine for seventy thousand rupees, but I will try to sell it to more people at a lower rate so that more people can avail its benefit,” he said.

Hassan’s machine can lift up to 3,000 bricks in one-and-a-half hour with the help of two manual labourers.

“The video of this machine went viral on social media and got millions of views within a day. People gave a positive response and in future I will make a brick lifter which can lift bricks to more than two floors,” Hassan said.

People of the area praised Hassan for his innovation and said they were very happy to see that what engineering students couldn’t do was done by a carpenter. (KNO)

