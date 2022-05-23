J&K pilgrims of Hajj-2022 asked to procure luggage on their own

SRINAGAR: The Haj Committee of India through an official communication has intimated that they will not able to deliver standardised baggage to pilgrims of UTs of J&K/ Ladakh and instead the selected Haj Pilgrims of UT J&K/ Ladakh are hereby informed that they shall procure/ purchase luggage at their own level.
“Accordingly, all the selected Pilgrims of both the UTs of J&K/ Ladakh are hereby advised to procure/ purchase standardized baggage (Two pieces per pilgrim) as per the dimensions viz. “Standardized Baggage of 56 inch {28” (Length)+ 18” (Width)+ 10” (Height)},” the official communication said.
“However, the size should not exceed 62 inch at any cost. Violation of the norms may cause inconvenience to the Hajis at the airport and the luggage which does not match with the above standards shall not be allowed,” it said.
