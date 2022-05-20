Several feared trapped as under construction tunnel collapses in Ramban

Ramban: An under construction tunnel coming up along Jammu—Srinagar national highway at Khoni Nallah Makerkote in Ramban district of Jammu region collapsed, official sources said.

“Many workers are feared to be trapped under the debris as tunnel at Khoni Nallah Makerkote area of Ramban district has collapsed,” official sources said.

“As many as two workers have been rescued and were taken to a hospital for treatment, while many others are missing,” they said, adding that the workers who are trapped and rescued there belong to SARLA company.

Officials said that the work was going on to build an underground tunnel from Khoni Nallah to Makarkoot, adding that the process of taking out the workers trapped under the debris is going on.

Meanwhile, the traffic has been stopped from both the sides along the highway—(KNO)

