In Praise of the Prophet: Part I

Once when I met a tourist couple at the front gate of Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar, I found them looking at the Persian couplet written at the top of the gate. Seeing me, they asked me to translate the couplet for them. Well, I did, but my words failed to convey the essence and meaning of the same to them. However, somehow they grasped the meaning and were for some time in deep thought and reflection. It is here that I realised how important it is to make humanity at large aware and conscious about the praises which the lovers of Prophet have showered on him and will continue to shower as long as the world exists. This praise of the Prophet has been called in poetry as “Naa’t”. It is not everybody’s cup of tea to understand Naa’t easily and fully.

An attempt has been made in these columns to render the praise of the Prophet in simple prose as far as possible to make it comprehensible for all shades of people so that their thirst to understand it is quenched to some extent. I fully agree that I may not be able to do full justice with this venture, but then I leave it to readers to judge it for themselves.

In the selection from history’s 100 greatest personalities by Samuel Nisenson & Wlliam A. De Wtt., Prophet Muhammad (SAW) has been allotted the number one place. It is because history has failed to produce anyone like him who has been instrumental, absolute and completely flawless in establishing a new world order in its total entity.

Some of his attributes are reproduced here. He was bestowed with the quality of saying few words carrying huge meaning, full of wisdom and devoid of any bad taste. He was guided by a celestial book, calling people towards the path of God by instilling in them both warning and good tidings. Whatever orders and instructions he conveyed to people were based on truth and eternity. His message of guidance was for every nook and corner of the world. He was raised and chosen among the people and was the best of all creation of God. Knowledge and piety are the two hallmarks of his personality. He was the person to whom Allah sent his book explaining all that was required by humanity for its survival and gave clear warning that if it transgressed its commandments, it will taste hell fire in hereafter and also a miserable life in this world. He was the head of all prophets.

His mission being a difficult one, he was bestowed with extraordinary powers in the shape of “moujizat” which facilitated his work and made his task easy. On the day of judgment when his disciples will be thirsty, he will provide them with drinking water from his water tank (Houz) which Allah has promised to the faithful only. His companions followed him in letter and spirit, word and deed. He did away with all the disputes between his disciples and made them to live a peaceful life all along. He was sent for creating a society based on principles of highest piety and honesty. All other prophets will be under his banner and flag and will follow him on the Day of Judgment. All the previous celestial books and sharia stood abrogated upon his coming in this world. All the false systems and the ways of life ceased to exist when he spread the word of Islam and Allah. He showed a true and straight path to the humanity. He forbade his followers from evil deeds and ordered them to be virtuous and to adopt a pious life.

He was the epitome of the highest and the best conduct. He was bestowed with a sharp mind and intelligence. His conscience was pure and pristine and none else was like him. God created the whole universe only for him. He did see the Almighty Allah with his eyes during Miraaj and one of his manifestation of having extra-ordinary powers (Moujizaat) was that he cut the moon in two parts with the movement of his finger. In the Meeraj he flew to the heavens like a bird and witnessed the huge establishment of God for running and administrating the affairs of whole universe from the highest echelons of seat and power (louhu Qalam). He was the head of all prophets from whom emanated and spread all rays of guidance for the mankind.

He was the ultimate hope for emancipation of poor, downtrodden, women and slaves who were being persecuted and exploited in the society. The whole humanity suffered from the darkness of ignorance of all kinds and he was instrumental in breaking the shackles of exploitation and showed it the true path. He knew the secrets of nature and the way the affairs of universe were managed by Allah. SallallahuAlihi Wassallam.

(To be continued)

The writer is a retired telecom engineer. He is a columnist and author of the book “Footprints in the Sand”

