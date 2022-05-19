Baramulla Wine shop case cracked, 04 LeT militants, associate arrested: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar:Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Thrusday said that Baramulla wine shop case has been solved by arresting four militants of LeT, associate along with huge arms and ammunition in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Quoting IGP Kashmir, The Kashmir Police Zone wrote on twitter, “Baramulla Police cracked the case of recent militant attack on wine shop. 04 milit ts & 1 associate of LeT outfit arrested. 5 pistols, 23 grenades, explosive recovered. This militantmodule was involved in several militant incidents in Baramulla. Investigation going on,”.

It’s pertinent to mention that militants had dropped grenade in a newly opened wine shop. In the incident one person was killed while three were injured.(GNS)

