Juvenile among 3 arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl in Srinagar: Police

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday said that they have arrested three persons including a juvenile for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl in Malbagh area of Soura in Srinagar.
In a tweet Srinagar police wrote, “Three accused including one Juvenile apprehended for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl in Malbagh, Soura.
A case was registered under relevant sections of POCSO and IPC act at Nigeen Police Station, police said.
Itr said that three persons kidnapped a minor girl from Taqdeer Park Hazratbal and sexually assaulted her at a rented house at Mallabagh.
Soon after receiving the information, officials at Police Station Nigeen registered a case under FIR number 57/2022 under section 363-342-354/IPC and started investigation.
The trio were arrested by police while the victim was shifted to hospital for medical checkup. GNS