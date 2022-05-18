Baig questions logic of merging Anantnag LS with Pirpanjal in delimitation

Says exited PAGD after being sidelined

Srinagar: Former PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig on Tuesday said that many wrongs have been done in the delimitation exercise and that some people in Delhi helped them in the process.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of his first rally after August 2019 in Baramulla, he said that many wrongs have been done in the final delimitation award.

He said that the commission drafted the constituencies in such a manner that Poonch and Rajori in Jammu region were merged with South Kashmir.

“Not to talk of assembly segments. You see how the parliamentary segments were drafted. How was it possible to merge south Kashmir with parts of Jammu? Actually some people are helping them in Delhi,” Baig said.

He also said that militancy is not new in Kashmir and in the last one year Kashmiri Pandits are being targeted which is unfortunate.

“Those killing the people at the behest of others will face humiliation both here and hereafter,” Baig said.

In reply to a question, he said that he pulled out of the PAGD after he was sidelined by the conglomerate just after finalising the draft.

“When PAGD met for the first time and the draft was finalised I along with Shah Faisal were very much present. But in the second meet both of us were sidelined, which forced me to pull out,” Baig said. (KNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print