Uri: Woman Jumps Into Jhelum After Massive Blaze Engulfs Her House

Uri: A woman jumped into river Jhelum after a massive blaze engulfed her house in Uri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Official sources said that a massive fire broke out in a 3-storey house and cowshed at Ijhara Pehlipora Boniyar, adjacent to lower Jhelum.

They said the woman, Tanzeema Beguma, daughter-in-law of house owner, jumped in river Jehlum out of panic. Fire and Emergency Services department controlled the blaze while there was no trace of the woman, they said. However they said searches are underway to trace the woman whose chances of survival are said to be very minimal. (GNS)

