Bakerwals return to meadows after 2 years

Srinagar: Hundreds of families from the nomadic Bakerwal community along with their livestock returned to high-altitude meadows of Kashmir after a break of two years due to the Covid pandemic.

The annual migration of the pastoral community begins in April, when they travel by foot for weeks together along with their livestock through mountains to reach upper reaches of the Valley. Similarly, they return from the meadows to plains in Jammu for winters.

Qasim Khan, a nomad from Pir Panjal region, said the community was happy and excited that they are moving freely after two years. He said that while many have already entered the Valley, many others are still on the way.

Another nomad, Mohammad Hussain Poswal, said that locals welcomed them everywhere upon their arrival. “We’ve a lot of friends here,” he said.

Another nomadic caravan while on the way to Gurez valley said that they migrate to the Valley every year, except in the last two years.

Tasleema, a woman who accompanied the caravan, said she hoped they would not be harassed by locals here as she lost one of his relatives here last year while fighting with the locals.

—KNO

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print