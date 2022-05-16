Why you did not meet LG over killing of Kashmiri Muslims in past 3 years? Sajad Lone asks NC, PDP

Srinagar: A day after NC president Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and other leaders of PAGD met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit, Peoples Conference Chief Sajad Gani Lone on Monday lashed out at them, saying they never met LG to express concern over killings of Kashmiri Muslims in the past three years.

Lone,asked PAGD leaders why they did not meet LG to express concern over killing of Kashmiri Muslims in the past three years.

“I appreciate PAGD going to meet LG and agitate killing of our KP brother. Didn’t Kashmiri Muslims die in the last 3 years. U never went to meet LG,”Lone tweeted.

Lone asked whether talking about Kashmiri Muslims reminds NC and PDP leaders about killings in their own tenures.

“Or does talking about Kashmiri Muslim killing remind you of your own times when you killed thousands,” he said.

Lone also called NC and PDP as “LG XI”—(KNO)

