Tourist from Delhi drowns to death in Sonamarg

Raja Syed Rather

Ganderbal: A tourist drowned to death in Nallah Sindh in Gagangeer area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday afternoon.

An official said that the tourist identified as Advocate, Mohammed Anwar son of Saeeduz Zafar, a resident of Abul Fazal enclave Okhla, New Delhi drowned in a Nallah at Sonamarg while performing ablution.

An official confirmed the incident and said that a massive rescue operation was launched following the incident and the body was fished out. The body will be shifted to hospital for legal formalities—(KNO)

