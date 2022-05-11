Photojournalist Sanna Irshad wins Pulitzer Prize

Srinagar: Kashmiri photojournalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo won Pulitzer Prize award in the Feature Photography 2022 for the coverage of Covid crisis.
Congratulations to @adnanabidi, @mattoosanna, @AmitDav46549614, the family and friends of the late, @dansiddiqui, and @Reuters. #Pulitzer,” Pulitzer announced on Twitter.
Last year, three Kashmiri photojournalists Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan, and Channi Anand won the prestigious Pulitzer.
The Pulitzer Prize is an award for achievements in newspaper, magazine, online journalism, literature and musical composition within the United States.
It was established in 1917 by provisions in the will of Joseph Pulitzer, who had made his fortune as a newspaper publisher, and is administered by Columbia University.