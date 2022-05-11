GoC 15 Corps calls on LG, discusses security situation

Srinagar: The newly-appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps, Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla called on the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.
They discussed about various important issues relating to the security management in Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesperson said.
“Discussions were also held pertaining to the prevailing scenario in J&K, besides security arrangements for the smooth conduct of upcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra,” it said.
Sinha insisted on regular security review of all protected premises and vital installations to meet the challenges.
The Lt Governor appreciated the Army’s sustained support to the civil administration and police and its contribution towards the well-being and security of the people of J&K.
