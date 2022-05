POONCH – A leopard killed at least seven goats and sheep inside a shed in Purani area of Poonch district last night, officials said on Monday.

They said that the leopard entered the cattle shed of one Mohammad Fareed son of Bashir Ahmad of Purani Poonch, ward no 17, and killed seven sheep and goats.

A police officer said that a case has been registered.

