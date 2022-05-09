Govt Transfers 9 JKAS Officers, Farooq Ahmad Posted GM JKRTC

Srinagar:: Jammu and Kashmir ordered transfer of nine JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to a government order, Farooq Ahmad, JKAS, Private Secretary in the J&K Public Service Commission, has been transferred and posted as General Manager, J&K Road Transport Corporation, Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

Shakeel Hussain, JKAS, Private Secretary in the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, JKAS, Private Secretary in the Agriculture Production Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Budgam against an available vacancy.

Rakesh Sharma, JKAS, Private Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary, has been posted as Deputy Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary.

Triloki Nath Koul, JKAS, Private Secretary in the Agriculture Production Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Shakeel Ahmad Sheshtar, JKAS, Private Secretary in the J&K Water Resources Regulatory Authority, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Budgam, against an available vacancy.

Sham Lal Abrol, JKAS, Private Secretary in the Agriculture Production Department, has been transferred and posted as General Manager, JKTDC, Jammu, vice Ms Sukriti Sharma, JKAS, who, according to the order, a copy of which lies with GNS, has been asked to await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Tarun Sharma, JKAS, Private Secretary in the Directorate of Handlooms and Handicrafts, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Development Officer, Handicrafts (Non-Textiles), Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Abdul Rehman Bhat, JKAS, Administrative Officer, Directorate of Forest, Protection Force, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Baramulla, against an available vacancy.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print