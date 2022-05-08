Week before his marriage, missing Shopian youth found dead in Banihal

Banihal,: The body of a 25-year-old youth who went missing three days ago was recovered under mysterious circumstances in Banihal area of Ramban district on Sunday evening, officials said.

Officials said that the deceased has been identified Aarif Ramzab Ganie son of as Muhammad Ramzan Ganie, a resident of Chittragam Kallan Shopian. His wedding was scheduled next week, officials said.

The body was spotted by locals near railway bridge Banihal and was later recovered by police.

A probe has been initiated into the matter—(KNO)

