Encounter breaks out in Pahalgam Anantnag

Anantnag: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces at Sirchan Top, east of Batkoot area of Pahalgam in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday officials said.

An official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 3 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, militants fired upon them which was retaliated triggering an encounter.

As per the sources two to four militants are believed to be trapped in the area—(KNO)

*More details awaited*

