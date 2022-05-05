Vivek Bhardwaj Posted FC Finance, Dulloo FC Agri Production Department

Srinagar: Government on has posted Vivek Bhardwaj, IAS, as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department.

According to an order issued here by the government, Atal Dulloo, IAS (AGMUT:1989), Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department, has been transferred and posted as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Agriculture Production Department.

Vivek Bhardwaj, IAS (WB:1990), Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Health and Medical Education Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Civil Aviation Department and Chairman, BOPEE, has been transferred and posted as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department. “He shall continue to hold the charge of the posts of Administrative Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department and Chairman, J&K BOPEE, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.”

Alok Kumar, IRS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Science & Technology Department and Estates Department, shall also hold the charge of the posts of Administrative Secretary, Civil Aviation Department and Civil Aviation Commissioner, the order, a copy of which lies with GNS, reads.

Ashok Kumar Parmar, IAS (AGMUT:1992), Principal Secretary to the Government, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Mining Department, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department.

Navin Kumar Choudhary, IAS (AGMUT:1994), Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Agriculture, Production and Farmers’ Welfare, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Animal & Sheep Husbandry Department and Horticulture Department, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department.

M. Raju, IAS (AGMUT:2005), Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Mining Department.

Ms. Rashmi Singh, IAS (AGMUT:2007), upon her joining in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, has been posted as Commissioner, State Taxes, J&K. “She shall take over the charge of the post on 31.05.2022 upon superannuation of Mr. Showkat Aijaz Bhat, JKAS.” (GNS)

