Govt orders Transfer Of 9 Cops In J&K

Srinagar: The government has ordered transfer of nine police officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to an order issued by the Home department, Imtiaz Ismail Parray, IPS (RR:2009), SSP Crime Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Commandant IRP8th Battalion.

Amritpal Singh, IPS (RR:2014), SP Shopian, has been transferred and posted as SSP Crime Kashmir.

Sudhanshu Verma, IPS (RR:2015), SP Sopore, has been transferred and posted as Addi. SP Crime, Jammu against an available vacancy, reads the order, a copy of which lies with GNS.

Sandeep Gupta, IPS (RR:2015), SP Handwara, has been transferred and posted as SP (Tech) CID Hqrs.

Ms. Sheema Nabi Qasba, IPS (RR:2016), SP (Tech) CID Hqrs, has been transferred and posted as SP Handwara.

Tanushre, IPS (RR:2017), SP East Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as SP Shopian.

Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, Commandant IRP-8th Bn, has been transferred and posted as SSP CID Hqrs, against an available vacancy.

Shabir Nawab, Commandant IRP-21 st Battalion, has been transferred and posted as SP Sopore.

Amit Verma, Addl. SP Nowshera, has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP Anantnag, against an available vacancy. (GNS)

