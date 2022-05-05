Mechanic dies after blast in air compressor machine in Kupwara

Kupwara: A 45-year-old motor mechanic died in Kupwara district as the air compressor at his tyre puncture-mending shop exploded on Thursday, officials said.

A police official said that the incident took place near Zunrashi Chowkibal area of the north Kashmir district and the mechanic identified as Dilawar Ahmad Mir died on the spot. He said that even though he was shifted to local hospital but doctors declared him brought dead on arrival. He said legal proceedings in connection with the incident have been launched. (GNS)

