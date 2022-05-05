Delimitation panel to meet today

Srinagar: The delimitation commission is holding a meeting on Thursday morning in New Delhi before unveiling the electoral map of Jammu and Kashmir, sources disclosed.

Sources disclosed that the panel headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai is meeting at 10: 30 am in New Delhi.

The meeting is expected to be attended by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, State Election Commissioner Kewal Kumar Sharma, J&K’s chief electoral officer Hirdesh Kumar and senior officials of the Election Commission of India.

“The final delimitation award would be notified soon after the meeting,” sources disclosed—(KNO)

