Sajad Lone condoles demise of Khursheed Alam’s wife

Srinagar:Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference President, Sajad Gani Lone has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Bilqees Akther, wife of senior PC leader Mohammad Khursheed Alam.

While expressing condolences, Sajad prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in their hour of loss and grief.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to Mr. Khursheed Alam on the sad demise of his wife Bilqees Akther. May Allah grant her Jannah. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family in this difficult hour”, he said in his condolence message.

