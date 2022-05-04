Army Hands Over Civilian, Who Inadvertently Crossed Border in Rajouri, Back to PAK Authorities

Rajouri: Indian army repatriated a civilian from Pakistan [administered] Kashmir, who inadvertently crossed over the border in Rajouri last week, back to authorities on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, officials said on Wednesday.

They said that a middle-aged man Mehmmod Hussain son of Shah Wali of village Kotli had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side from Manjakot tehsil from the area of operation of Bhimber Gali Brigade on April 28, 2022.

“During detailed questioning, it was established that Mehmmod Hussain had crossed over to this side of LoC inadvertently and it was decided to send him back”, the officials said, adding “a message was accordingly sent and contact established with the Pakistan Army through Hot Line, sharing with them details about the individual as to repatriate and reunite him with his family at the earliest.”

“On reaching a mutual consensus, the person was handed over to Pakistan Army at Chakan-Da-Bagh crossing point, which was opened at 12.39 pm, in the presence of Major Mustafa of Pakistan Army, inspector Majid Iqbal (from Pakistan), Major Manveer; Akhtar Abass, Naib Tehsildar Ajote; Dr. Harpreet, PHC Ajote, Khari Police Post in-charge, PSI Davinder Singh (Indian side), on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr (Tuesday)”, they said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print