Militants Attack CRPF vehicle in Awantipora, 02 CRPF personnel suffer minor injury: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Two CRPF troopers were injured after militants attacked a CRPF vehicle with an Improvised Explosive Detonator in Larmo area of South Kashmir’s Awantipora on Monday evening.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that a joint team of Police and CRPF were conducting area domination in 02 BP bankers.

An minor IED blast took place in Larmoo area of Tral Awantipora. Two CRPF personnel got minor injuries. Our team also retaliating. More reinforcement along with senior officers have rushed towards the spotz more details will be share soon, the top cop said.

Soon after the attack whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. More details will follow.(GNS)

