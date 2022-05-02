4 new Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported four new Covid cases on Sunday that took the total recorded infection tally to 4,54,047, officials said.
Of the new cases, two each were reported from Jammu and Srinagar districts, they said.
There are 66 active cases while the overall recoveries has reached 4,49,230, officials said.
The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,751. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.
—PTI
