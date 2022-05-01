Two eateries cum bakery units fined, case registered against ‘Modern Sweets’

Srinagar: A team from the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Saturday fined two well-known eateries of Srinagar city for alleged non-adherence to norms and selling bakery and confectionaries at exorbitant rates.
Led by Assistant Director Enforcement Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Srinagar, Mushtaq Ahmed Wani, the team inspected various bakery manufacturing and selling units, mutton shops, and eateries in parts of Srinagar city as part of a drive launched by the Department ahead of the Eid festival.
During the inspection, two eateries cum bakery units ‘Shakti Sweets’ and ‘Modern Sweets’ at Regal Chowk were found selling bakery at exorbitant rates.
Wani said that both the ‘Shakti Sweets’ and ‘Modern Sweets’ were fined while a police case was registered against the Modern Sweets for stopping the officials from discharging their duties.
He said the drive will continue against those who overcharge and sell unhygienic products to the consumers.
