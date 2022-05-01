Market checking intensified across Srinagar

SRINAGAR: In order to prevent profiteering and black marketing by business establishments operating in Srinagar, the special Market Checking teams of District Administration Srinagar Saturday conducted market checking across the Srinagar City to ensure all essential commodities are sold at Government approved rates as per the quality standards with sufficient availability of consumables.

The drive was conducted on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad to curb the practice of illegal profiteering in markets ahead of the festival of Eid ul Fitr.

The checking squads comprising of senior officials from Revenue, Police, Food Safety Wing of Drugs & Food Control Organization, SMC, FCS&CA and Legal Metrology Departments under the supervision of SDM East and SDM West conducted intensive market checking in all Tehsils of Srinagar City and inspected various markets within their jurisdiction. During the drive dozens of food business units were sealed, while several erring shopkeepers were also booked found failing to maintain the quality of food items, not displaying rate lists of essential commodities, selling expiry products, besides indulging in practices of illegal profiteering and sale of underweight products.

A fine to the tune of over Rs 2.0 lakh was also imposed on the erring shopkeepers for violating different provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act.

During the market checking over 2 dozen Food Business Operators that mainly include the Bakers who were operating without license and under unhygienic conditions were prohibited from further manufacturing.

The kneading of dough was checked at all the bakery units and it was found that at maximum places the same is being done mechanically.

The Date of Manufacture, Use-by Date, Ingredients, Nutritional information and Temperature Controlled system in the Display Panels was also checked. While other food items especially Mutton and Chicken were also inspected along with the team of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner stressed on owners of all Business establishments/shopkeepers to maintain quality and standard of essential commodities and ensure all essential commodities are sold at Government approved rates. He asked the Market checking teams to continue the drive even after Eid-ul-Fitr.

