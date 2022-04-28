Militant killed, army soldier injured in ongoing Pulwama gunfight

Anantnag: A militant was killed and an army soldier was injured in a gunfight between militants and government forces in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

Police sources said that the army man received injuries as soon as the gunfight started and has been evacuated to the hospital.

“His condition is stated to be stable,” a police source said.

A police spokeperson confirmed that one unidentified militant was killed.

The gunfight was going on in Mitrigam village of Pulwama district, while this report was being filed. “An operation was launched in the area late Wednesday afternoon, following inputs regarding the presence of militants in the area,” a senior police official said.

He said that the hiding place of militants was zeroed in on and they were asked to surrender. “They instead chose to open indiscriminate fire, injuring an army man. The fire was retaliated, triggering a gunfight,” the official said.

He said that intermittent firing was going on, while this report was being filed, late Wednesday evening. “We believe two to three militants are hiding in the area. Efforts are on to neutralise them,” he said.

Local sources said that forces have been reinforced in the area while lights have been installed. “We can hear occasional firing,” the locals said.

Authorities have meanwhile snapped internet services in some parts of Pulwama district.

This is at least the thirteenth gunfight in Kashmir valley this month. More than 21 militants and four forces personnel have been killed in these gunfights and some attacks by militants.

The militants have also been targeting non-locals, non-muslim locals, and politically affiliated locals in different parts of south Kashmir.

Pulwama district has seen majority of the attacks on non-locals, most of them labourers from either Bihar or Uttar Pradesh.

Forces have intensified night patrolling in vulnerable areas as well as along the NH-44 to prevent easy movement of militants.

A rifle snatching bid was also foiled on Tuesday in Anantnag district, the only district in south Kashmir that has remained comparatively calm through the violence in April.

