Artificial normalcy prevailing in Kashmir: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah Thursday said that the present situation in Kashmir was far from normalcy and if the claims of normalcy in the Valley by government are true, why Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida prayers are barred at historic Jamia Masjid.

“On one hand, the government claims situation was normal, why Jumat-ul-Vida and Shab-e-Qadr prayers have been disallowed at the historic Jamia Masjid,” Omar told reporters at NC headquarters Nawa-e-Subh complex here. He was flanked by NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, NC provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani and NC leader Tanvir Sadiq.

He said that linking tourist arrivals with normalcy won’t do. “Tourism can’t be linked with normalcy. “Either it is an artificial normalcy or the one being portrayed by the government itself. The fact is that the situation is far from normal,” Omar said. “The government, if not by its words but by its action, is proving that the situation is too far from normal.”

He said pesky power cuts during Sehri and Iftaar time is either a deliberate attempt by the government or just its incompetence and it the government that can explain what it was. He said power breakdown is also at its peak in Jammu region. “Generation from our own power projects is at its peak during April but yet we have no power at Sehri and Iftaar time. We don’t know where from the power has to be arranged by government, but this power cuts should stop forthwith in view of the holy month of Ramadhan,” he said, adding that “All the previous regimes would always ensure that there are no power cuts during Sehri and Iftaar time, but the present regime has failed to do so.” He said Kashmir and Jammu people haven’t witnessed such irritating power cuts as being seen at present that too in the holy month of Ramadhan—(KNO)

