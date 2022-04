Bandipora: A 3-year-old drowned to death after he accidentally slipped into Hyebal Nallah in Saderkoot Bala village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Official said that a minor boy identified as Ravaan Younis, son of Mohammad Younis Sheikh of SK Bala, drowned after being slipped into Nallah Hybal leading into his death.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been retrieved.

