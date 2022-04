Srinagar; Suspected militants hurled a grenade towards CRPF bus in Barzloo area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday.

A top police officer said that militants lobbed a grenade on 18BN of CRPF vehicle, the grenade exploded with a loud bang. However in this incident no loss of life or injury was reported till this report was being filed.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab fleeing militants.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print