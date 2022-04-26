Cop among two arrested in Drug peddling in Budgam: Police

Srinagar : Police on Tuesday said that they have arrested two drug peddlers including a cop in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

In a statement, the police said that continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, budgam police have arrested two drug peddlers recovered contraband substances and cash from their possession.

The spokesperson said that during patrolling at Nagam-Hayatpora road police party of Police Station Chadoora intercepted a vehicle (Alto-800) bearing registration number JKO4E-9628 with two persons on board.They have been identified as Mohammad Ayoub Beigh son of Mohammad Jamal Beigh resident of Nowhar Chadoora & Nazir Ahmed Sheikh son of Mohammad Shafi Shiekh resident of Tangnar Chadoora. During search, 69 Kgs of Poppy Straw and cash amount of ₹55000/= were recovered from their possession.They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.Besides, vehicle used in the commission of crime was also seized.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No.69/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Chadoora and further investigation set into motion, he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print