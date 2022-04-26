Congress holds inter-faith prayer in Jammu, says ‘politics of hate’ a threat to nation

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress on Monday organised an inter-faith prayer meet here with its leader G A Mir expressing serious concern over politics of hate and vendetta .

Mir led the Sarv Dharam Prarthana Sabha’ and said both the politics of hate and political vendetta are dangerous for the social, secular and democratic atmosphere in the country.

Various religious leaders enlightened the gathering about the need for upholding the secular character and said no religion preaches hatred and intolerance.

They appreciated the Congress for the initiative and called for necessary steps to counter the forces who are trying to divide the people.

Provocative and mischievous activities are taking place with a nefarious design to disturb peace and the traditional harmony in the country attempts to vitiate the atmosphere of religious brotherhood is very dangerous for the multi religious, multilingual and multi-cultural nation, Mir said.

He lodged a strong protest of the party over the politics of vendetta , termed it political intolerance of Modi-led BJP government.

Congress party leaders like Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani are being booked and framed under stringent laws in order to deter opposition to speak against the ruling party, he alleged.

He said it is dangerous for the democratic system and against the Constitution of the country which guarantees freedom of speech and expression and right to protest.

Meanwhile, several senior Congress leaders led by Mir visited the residence of National Panthers Party supremo Bhim Singh to enquire about his health and also discussed in detail the current political and social scenario in the country.

They wished the 80-year-old veteran politician, who is not keeping well for the past sometime due to age related issues, speedy recovery.

Singh was very much concerned about the overall social and political atmosphere emerging in the country, which is vitiating the age old secular fabric, the Congress said in a statement.

The NPP leader said all the secular political and democratic forces must come together to maintain the harmonious social, political and democratic atmosphere in the country.

He also called for a united struggle to seek restoration of the historical Dogra state, without any further delay, the release said.

—PTI

