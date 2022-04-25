Sarpanch Killed, three others injured in accident near Pattan

Srinagar: A Sarpanch from Kupwara was killed and three others were injured when a bus carrying PRIs met with an accident near Renzi Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

Official sources told that SRTC bus carrying PRIs had a headon collision with a tipper vehicle near Renzi Tappar Pattan, leading to the death of one of them identified as Fayaz Ahmad Bhat son of Samad Bhat from Gulgam Kupwara and injuries to three others whose identification was awaited.

The injured have been removed to hospital, they said. (GNS)

