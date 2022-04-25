DSEK Withdraws Orders On Merger Of Schools Other Than Ordered By Govt In Kashmir

Srinagar: Taking strong exception to merger of schools by Chief Education Officers sans approval by competent authority, Director School Education Kashmir has strictly refrained them from issuing any such orders, terming them same as “sheer misuse of official authority and overstepping.” The DESK has also withdrawn all such orders.

In an order issued here, DSEK said underlined that the competent authority for clubbing or merger of schools was only Government.

“It has been observed that Chief Education Officers and Zonal Education Officers on their own issue orders for clubbing/merger of schools,” the DESK said in an order, a copy of which lies with GNS, adding, “Issuance of such orders is sheer misuse of official authority and overstepping of jurisdictional authority by the delinquent officers.”

The DSEK said all the Chief Education Officers and Zonal Education Officers are hereby put under strict instructions not to issue clubbing/ merger orders.

Meanwhile the DSEK rescinded ab-initio two orders— Order No: CEO/A/11/3909-14/22 Dated: 20/04/2022 issued by Chief Education Officer Anantnag and Order No: ZEO/K/135/22 Dated: 26/02/2022 issued by Zonal Education Officer Kulgam.

“Further, any other clubbing/merger orders issued without express approval of the Competent Authority are hereby deemed to have been withdrawn,” DSEK order added. (GNS)

