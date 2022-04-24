MeT Forecasts Fairly Widespread Rains In Kashmir, Pirpanjal Range Tomorrow

Srinagar: Weatherman on Sunday forecast fairly widespread light rain and thunder over Kashmir division and Pirpanjal mountains from Bhaderwah to Banihal on Monday.

A meteorological department official here however said that mainly dry weather was expected over the plains of Jammu division.

“Dry and hot weather is expected in Jammu, Sambha and Kathua districts today. Temperature is likely to be between 36 and 38 degree centigrade,” he said.

Meanwhile the official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 7.6°C against 10.3°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 1.3°C ‘below’ normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 6.4°C against 9.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was below normal by 2.3°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 5.6°C against 7.8°C on the previous night. It was 1.4°C below normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 1.0°C against 2.5°C last night. The temperature was 3.0°C below normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.5°C , same as on the previous night, the official said. While 3.3°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 2.8°C below normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 5.6°C against 8.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.0°C below normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 20.1°C against 20.5°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 0.9°C ‘below’ normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 9.6°C, Batote 11.4°C and Bhaderwah 6.7°C, the official added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print