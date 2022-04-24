Kulgam Encounter: Operation concluded with killing of two Pakistani militants: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: The Kulgam encounter on Sunday concluded with the killing of two foreign JeM militants in Mirhama area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Meanwhile quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, the Kashmir Police Zone tweeted, “The killed JeM militants have been identified as Sultan Pathan & Zabiullah, both residents of Pakistan. They were categorised militants & active since year 2018 in the areas of Kulgam-Shopian districts”.

The encounter had ensued between militants and security forces on Saturday evening in Mirhama area, during the firefight two Pakistani militants were killed. The operation was extended to today morning, during searches no other militants were found.(GNS)

