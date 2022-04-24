2 militants killed in Kulgam gunfight: Police

Anantnag: Two militants, one of them a Pakistani national, were killed in an ongoing gunfight between militants and security forces, here in Kulgam district of South Kashmir, the police have said.

The gunfight has erupted hours ahead of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu. A Fidayeen attack was also prevented by government forces in Sunjwan area of Jammu on Friday.

Two militants were killed in Sunjwan while an officer of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) also lost his life in the attack.

The identification of militants in Kulgam was yet to be ascertained while this report was being filed.

The gunfight is going on in Mirgund village of Kulgam district, where government forces had launched a cordon and search operation following inputs regarding presence of militants in the area.

“The hiding place of militants was zeroed in on and the militants were asked to surrender,” a senior police official from the area said.

He said that the militants opened indiscriminate fire, however, which was retaliated and two militants were gunned down immediately.

“We believe there are more militants trapped in the area,” the police official said. Local sources told Kashmir Reader that lights have been installed in the area and internet services have been snapped in the area.

Violence has escalated in Kashmir since early March. Militants have been targeting non-locals as well as politically affiliated people.

Forces on the other hand have intensified anti-militancy operations across Kashmir valley. On Thursday three militants, including the longest surviving militant of Lashkar-e-Toiba, were killed in Baramulla district of North Kashmir.

A class 12 student, who had joined militants ranks just a month back, was also among the slain militants. The family of the militant had pleaded him to lay down his arms but he did not relent.

