PM Modi’s Samba Visit: Valley-based PRIs Leave For Venue Amid Tight Security To Attend Panchayati Raj Diwas

Srinagar: Valley-based public representatives have left for Samba to attend Panchayati Raj Diwas meeting on eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Sunday.

Sources in the knowhow of things sais that all the public representatives (Sarpanches, Panchs, DDCs and BDCs) are being taken to the venue amid fool-proof security.

The public representatives, they said, will interact and attend the Panchayati Raj Diwas meeting, aimed to evaluate the different developmental works, under the aegis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM is also scheduled to participate in ground-breaking ceremony of multi-crore industrial projects and will launch industrial investments, and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various public welfare schemes.

The administration has made elaborate arrangements at border village Palli in Samba district, where the Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public gathering.

Notably, this is the first visit of Prime Minister to the Union Territory of J&K since the abrogation of Article 370. (GNS)

