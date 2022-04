Kulgam: A foreign militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter at Mirhama area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.

Officials said one foreign militant has been killed during initial exchange of fire, whose identification is being ascertained,”

The operation is on in the area, they said.

“#KulgamEncounterUpdate: One #Pakistani #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed. #Operation in progress: IGP Kashmir

@JmuKmrPolice ” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print