Kulgam: One more militant has been killed in an encounter that broke out between militants and government forces in Mirhama area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, police said.

A senior police officer said that one more militant has been killed taking the toll of killed militants to two.

The operation is going on in the area, he said. The operation is being carried out by joint team of Police, Army’s 9 RR, and CRPF—(KNO)

