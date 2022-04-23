6 residential houses damaged in midnight blaze in Srinagar

Srinagar: At least six residential houses were damaged in a fire incident in a congested Namchabal area of Srinagar.

Official sources said that the fire erupted midnight at around 12:00 a.m, apparently due to short-circuit in one of the houses. Soon, fire spread and engulfed five other houses in the vicinity. The fire was controlled with the help of fire tenders, locals and police, they said.

They added that six residential houses belonging to Mohd Rafiq Mir and Owais Ahmad Mir, Mohammed Ashraf Mir, Jalal-ud-din Dar, Mohd Rafiq Tramboo, Parveena Bano and Waseem Ahmad Dar were damaged in the fire incident.

Meanwhile local police has taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)

