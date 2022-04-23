2 workers from Bengal shot at in Srinagar

‘One shot in the neck, other in the head’
Srinagar: Two non-local workers from West Bengal were critically injured after fired upon by militants in Nowgam area on Srinagar outskirts Friday late evening.
Police said that militants attacked two non-local labourers in Nowgam who have been hospitalised while the area has been put under cordon.
Both the non-locals hail from West Bengal and their condition is stated to be critical. A doctor at SMHS hospital said that two bullet injured persons were brought to the hospital. He said one has sustained bullet injury in neck and the other in the head.
Police in a statement said that they received information about the attack at about 1950hrs. Police identified the two labourers as Najamul-Islam and Anikul-Islam.