Sopore: Body of youth found in orchard

Sopore:: Body of a 21-year-old youth was found dead in an apple orchard in New Colony area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday morning, around 12 hours after he had gone missing.

Official sources said that the body was spotted by locals who informed the police accordingly.

A police team rushed to the area and took the body in its possession. Later police identified him as Umar Farooq Shosha son of Farooq Ahmad Shosha of New colony Sopore.

A police officer said a case has been registered and that investigations have been launched. The investigations, he said, also encompasses the possibility of death due to drug overdose.

“Postmortem has been conducted and further investigations are underway,” the officer said. (GNS)

