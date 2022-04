Budgam: A 17-year-old boy drowned to death in Nallah Sukhnag in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday afternoon.

An official source said hat a boy drowned in the Sukhnag Nallah at Magam when the police were chasing some miscreants who have pelted stones on them.

He identified the drowned boy as Shabir Ahmad Mir son of Ali Mohd Mir, a resident of Gund Hasibhat, Srinagar adding that body has been retrieved from the Nallah—(KNO)

