Rains Continue In Kashmir, More ‘Freak Weather’ Predicted In J&K Till Tomorrow

Srinagar:: Rains continued in Kashmir Valley even as weatherman on Thursday forecast more “freak weather” in J&K next 24 hours.

“Today, freaky weather, cloudy with occasional rain, thunderstorm with gusty winds, hail storm at isolated places and snowfall over higher reaches likely to continue till tomorrow (April 22nd) at most places of Kashmir and at scattered places of Jammu (from afternoon onwards),” the officials said, adding, “Due to (scattered rains) slight respite from hot weather is expected in Jammu region.” However he said there’s “no forecast” of any major rainfall.

Meanwhile, the official here said that Srinagar received 6.9 mm of rain in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours and recorded a low of 10.0°C against 9.6°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 1.1°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund received 7.2 mm of rain during the time and recorded a low of 8.2°C against 6.5°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 0.7°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, had 0.4 mm of rain during the time and recorded a low of 8.0°C against 6.5°C on the previous night. It was 0.4°C above normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, had 0.1 mm of rain and recorded a low of 8.6°C against 3.6°C last night. The temperature was 4.6°C above normal for the place, he said.

