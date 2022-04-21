4 Members Of Family Injured As Vehicle Falls In Gorge In Poonch

Poonch:: Four members of a family were injured when a private vehicle they were travelling in skid of the road and fell into a gorge in Mendhar area of Poonch district on Thursday.

Officials said that the accident took place at around 08: 40 hours when the vehicle S-Presso (JK12B-4268) on way to Jammu from Poonch met with an accident at Tota Gali in Menhar.

Four persons injured in the accident have been identified as Iklaq Ahmed, his brother Mohammad Ajaz, Ikhlaq’s daughter Parveen Kouser and son Mohammad Owais, residents of Salonya Mandi Poonch. They have been shifted to SDH Surankote for treatment, they added. (GNS)

