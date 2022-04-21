J&K Bank gets latest ISO 27001:2013 Certification with enhanced scope, level

SRINAGAR: In a major boost to its information and cyber security system, J&K Bank has received the latest certification of prestigious ISO 27001:2013 from Intertek – a reputed London-based Total Quality Assurance provider – for being compliant with the best industry standards in terms of privacy and security protocols.
While commending the Bank’s Information Security Department for achieving successful and value-added re-certification, MD & CEO, Baldev Prakash said, “By extending the scope of ISO 27001:2013 Certification for Information Security Management Services (ISMS) across IT domain of Bank and re-certifying with Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) level of 4 out of 5, we have ensured customer data privacy while significantly augmenting security of operations across our IT-enabled domains.”
“Besides demonstrating our strict adherence to the globally recognized ISMS standards, we have also initiated a process comprising of various measures to ensure Bank’s compliance with all the regulatory requirements and enhancing the availability, functionality and performance of digital services”, he added.
Pertinently, the Bank’s secure technology practices have got ISO 27001:2013 re-certification for next 3 Years from the UK accredited company Intertek that tests, inspects and certifies the quality and safety of products, processes and systems within the contemporary international framework of Information Security Management System.
