Night temp drops amid forecast for scattered to widespread rains in J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for scattered to fairly widespread light rain and thunderstorm in next 48 hours, night temperatures recorded a drop in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 9.6°C against 11.2°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 1.7°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu region received light rain with Srinagar and Kupwara receiving 1.4mm, Qazigund 4.2mm, Pahalgam 5.8mm, Gulmarg 11.8mm, Banihal 2.0mm and Bhaderwah 4.6mm in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 6.5°C against 8.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 0.7°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 6.5°C against 11.0°C on the previous night. It was 0.6°C above normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 3.6°C against 5.5°C last night. The temperature was 0.6°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.5°C against 7.4°C on the previous night, the official said. While 2.3°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 0.2°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 9.5°C against 9.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.7°C above normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 23.4°C against 24.6°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 3.5°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 13.2°C, Batote 14.1°C while Bhaderwah had a minimum of 7.2°C, the official said.

The Met department has forecast scattered to fairly widespread light rain/thunderstorm over Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours while scattered to fairly widespread light rain/ths have been predicted for subsequent two days.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print